Today is Saturday October 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


The last opportunity to register to vote in November is this week

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2022 at 4:10 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


The last opportunity to register to vote in November is this weekTYLER – The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming November elections is Tuesday Oct. 11, according to the Texas Secretary of State. This November’s elections will have many important races like the Governor’s race, several state and U.S Congress seats and many local elections as well. The Texas Secretary of State’s Important Election Dates website lays out all the important dates and deadlines for all of Texas’s elections. KTBB will keep you updated on the latest election news.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC