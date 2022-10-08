The last opportunity to register to vote in November is this week

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2022 at 4:10 pm

TYLER – The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming November elections is Tuesday Oct. 11, according to the Texas Secretary of State. This November’s elections will have many important races like the Governor’s race, several state and U.S Congress seats and many local elections as well. The Texas Secretary of State’s Important Election Dates website lays out all the important dates and deadlines for all of Texas’s elections. KTBB will keep you updated on the latest election news.

Go Back