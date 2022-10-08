Today is Saturday October 08, 2022
Smith County Sheriff’s Office hoping to identify alleged mail thieves

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2022 at 8:39 am
Smith County Sheriff’s Office hoping to identify alleged mail thievesSMITH COUNTY – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is looking for people accused of committing mail theft in the Chapel Hill area. The mail is delivered to this neighborhood between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. According to our news partner KETK, officials shared a photo of a Chrysler 300 that residents have seen near their mailboxes. Law enforcement are asking people to call them if they see the vehicle and not try to approach the car. The sheriff’s office also asked people to let them know if they see a license plate number. The Chrysler has damage to the passenger side front fender and the roof paint of the car was also damaged, said officials. Call the sheriff’s office at (903) 566-6600 with any information.



