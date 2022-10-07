Jurors weigh cost of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook lies

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2022 at 4:35 pm

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP/Staff) – A Connecticut jury is still deliberating on how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company must pay victims’ families for calling the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School a hoax. The jury didn’t reach a verdict Friday and is scheduled to resume work next week. Jones last year was found liable for damages to the 15 plaintiffs who sued him for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other claims. Twenty children and six educators were killed in the shooting. Jones could be ordered to pay as little as $1 in damages or possibly tens or hundreds of millions, based on what the jury decides.

