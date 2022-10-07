Today is Friday October 07, 2022
Texas officer fired after shooting hamburger-eating teenager

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2022 at 2:46 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A Texas police officer who shot a teenager who was sitting in his car eating a hamburger has been fired. San Antonio police said Wednesday that Officer James Brennand was fired after shooting 17-year-old Erik Cantu in a fast food restaurant parking lot. Police training commander Alyssa Campos said in a video statement that Brennand violated police training and procedures when he “abruptly opened” the car door and ordered Cantu out of the car without waiting for a backup officer he had requested. Cantu backed away as Brennand opened fire and he was struck with the car’s door. Cantu went to a hospital and was last listed in stable condition.



