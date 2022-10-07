Authorities: California man indicted in cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy

October 7, 2022

TYLER – 27-year-old John Khuu of San Francisco, California, has been indicted in Tyler federal court for alleged money laundering conspiracy. According to the indictment, Khuu is alleged to have conspired with others to launder the proceeds of his drug trafficking organization through cryptocurrency. The defendant allegedly distributed counterfeit pharmaceutical pills and other controlled substances on dark web markets to customers across the United States. During the course of the conspiracy, Khuu and his co-conspirators allegedly laundered more than $5,350,000. Khuu was arrested in California in August. Click this link for more details.

