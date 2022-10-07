Today is Friday October 07, 2022
Authorities: California man indicted in cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2022 at 1:25 pm
Authorities: California man indicted in cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracyTYLER – 27-year-old John Khuu of San Francisco, California, has been indicted in Tyler federal court for alleged money laundering conspiracy. According to the indictment, Khuu is alleged to have conspired with others to launder the proceeds of his drug trafficking organization through cryptocurrency. The defendant allegedly distributed counterfeit pharmaceutical pills and other controlled substances on dark web markets to customers across the United States. During the course of the conspiracy, Khuu and his co-conspirators allegedly laundered more than $5,350,000. Khuu was arrested in California in August. Click this link for more details.



