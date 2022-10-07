Mayor declares state of emergency for NYC over migrants

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2022 at 12:48 pm

NEW YORK (AP) – New York City’s mayor has declared a state of emergency over the thousands of migrants being sent from southern border states. Mayor Eric Adams said Friday that the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable.” He says by the end of its fiscal year, the city expected to spend $1 billion helping the new arrivals. New York City’s already strained shelter system has been under even greater pressure for much of this year from the unexpected influx of those needing help. Adams called for state and federal financial aid, federal legislation that would allow asylum seekers to legally work sooner, and federal plans to fairly distribute asylum seekers throughout the country.

