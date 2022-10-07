Man charged with killing 22 Texas women gets second conviction

DALLAS (AP) – A man charged with killing 22 women in the Dallas area over a two-year span was found guilty Friday in one of their deaths. It’s his second murder conviction. With the verdict, Billy Chemirmir automatically received a second sentence of life without parole, this time for the smothering death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks. The 49-year-old was already sentenced to life in prison without parole for an April conviction in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. The local prosecutor decided not to seek the death penalty. Chemirmir faces 11 more capital murder cases in Dallas County, and nine cases in neighboring Collin County.

