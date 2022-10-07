Jackson community voices water concerns

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2022 at 11:46 am

SMITH COUNTY — Jackson community residents’ concerns continue to grow after more than a decade of dealing with unclean water. According to our news partner KETK, the community held a meeting Thursday and said enough is enough.

“Well, we don’t really know how good the water is because we have so much raw sewage all over the place,” said Jackson resident Nola Chandler (pictured). Chandler has had her water tested by Jackson Water Supply because she has one of the oldest houses in the community. She said that previous tests have come back with excessive amounts of magnesium. Many residents use filtered water and bottled water. After her recent test earlier this year, the water supply company has not gotten back to her with the results.

“My faucets and my small appliances were just eroding, just being eaten up and it would always leave a white stain around the sink if it were to dry. Say like if it would dry on the faucet, you would always see the white residue,” said Chandler. Residents point to a continued waste dump, with a landfill next to a creek that runs through the community. Chandler has even asked for help from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. After a certain percentage of signatures from residents, work could begin toward a new water system. At the town meeting, community members said the next step is for everyone to go directly to the Smith County Commissioners Court to make their voices heard. KETK News reached out to the Jackson Water Supply Company and did not immediately receive a statement.

