Commissioner JoAnn Hampton honored by ETCOG

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2022 at 11:25 am

KILGORE — Smith County Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton was honored Thursday by the East Texas Council of Governments when they named a conference room after her. Hampton has served on the ETCOG Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for a total of 19 years. She is retiring December 31 from her commissioner’s post, which she has held since 2003. A conference room in the ETCOG building in Kilgore was named the “JoAnn Hampton Conference and Awards Room.” “This is a great day for East Texas,” ETCOG Executive Director David Cleveland said to a group of family, friends, and coworkers. “We’re recognizing excellence in service and applauding their dedicated service.”

Retired Rusk County Commissioner Bill Hale was also honored during the dedication ceremony. The “Bill Hale Conference and Training Room” was renamed in his honor. Read more on this story here.

