FBI: Man killed at Border Patrol station held ‘edged weapon’

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2022 at 8:14 am

EL PASO (AP) — The FBI says a Mexican man fatally shot at a U.S. Border Patrol station in Texas had grabbed an “edged weapon” and was advancing toward agents when they opened fire. Thirty-three-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Moran died at an El Paso hospital Tuesday after he was shot by Border Patrol agents. The FBI says Moran was taken into custody at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station for reentering the country illegally. The FBI says agents first used a stun gun on Moran after he charged out of a holding cell and eventually opened fire. Moran was released on parole earlier this year and deported after serving 11 years in prison in Colorado. He had been convicted in 2011 in Pueblo, Colorado, of assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury.

