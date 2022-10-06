Protester flattened by Rams’ Bobby Wagner files police report

By SARAH BARSHOP

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The fan who ran onto the field during the Los Angeles Rams’ loss at the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night filed a police report against Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Shortly before halftime of the game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, a fan ran across the field with what appeared to be a device letting out pink smoke. Rams linebacker Takkarist McKinley came toward the person then Wagner stepped in and laid him out with a big hit.

Santa Clara Police Department Lt. Cuong Phan confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday that the police report was filed Tuesday afternoon. Because this is an active investigation, information will be limited, Phan said.

According to TMZ Sports, the individual is an activist for the Berkeley, California-based animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere and was trying to “raise awareness for a trial involving the alleged theft of pigs from a factory farm.”

Wagner said Wednesday he is aware of the police report but that the incident is behind him.

“Can’t really focus on it,” Wagner said. “I’m more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him. … You just got to do what you got to do.”

Wagner reiterated Wednesday that as players, you never know what a person has in their hands or their pockets when they’re on the field.

“There’s consequences for your actions,” Wagner said.

When asked what he thought of the police report, Rams coach Sean McVay said, “I think that we all know where Bobby’s intentions were.”

“And I support Bobby Wagner,” McVay said. “That’s where I’m at with that. I don’t think anybody will disagree.”

