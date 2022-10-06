Today is Thursday October 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas A&M QB Max Johnson has broken bone in hand

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2022 at 6:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By ESPN.com

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand, sources told ESPN Radio’s Ian Fitzsimmons on Thursday.

Johnson, who suffered the injury to his left hand in last week’s loss to Mississippi State, could miss the remainder of the season, sources said.

The junior has thrown for 517 yards and three touchdowns for the Aggies, who’ll take on No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. He was 18-of-25 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown against Mississippi State before leaving in the fourth quarter. He was also sacked four times.

Johnson, a transfer from LSU, took over the starting job in the third game of the season against Miami after coach Jimbo Fisher moved on from Haynes King, who started the first two games.

King replaced Johnson in Saturday’s 42-24 loss to Mississippi State, going 6-of-13 for 49 yards with two interceptions.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC