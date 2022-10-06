Texas A&M QB Max Johnson has broken bone in hand

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2022 at 6:16 pm

By ESPN.com

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand, sources told ESPN Radio’s Ian Fitzsimmons on Thursday.

Johnson, who suffered the injury to his left hand in last week’s loss to Mississippi State, could miss the remainder of the season, sources said.

The junior has thrown for 517 yards and three touchdowns for the Aggies, who’ll take on No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. He was 18-of-25 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown against Mississippi State before leaving in the fourth quarter. He was also sacked four times.

Johnson, a transfer from LSU, took over the starting job in the third game of the season against Miami after coach Jimbo Fisher moved on from Haynes King, who started the first two games.

King replaced Johnson in Saturday’s 42-24 loss to Mississippi State, going 6-of-13 for 49 yards with two interceptions.

Go Back