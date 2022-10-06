Today is Thursday October 06, 2022
Musk lawyers say Twitter refusing new $44B bid for company

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2022 at 3:32 pm
NEW YORK (AP) – Elon Musk’s lawyers say Twitter is refusing the Tesla billionaire’s renewed $44 billion bid for the social media company and have asked a Delaware court to halt an upcoming trial. Musk made a renewed offer to take over to company earlier this week to end a protracted legal dispute that began when Musk tried to back out of the April deal and Twitter sued. Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to messages for comment.



