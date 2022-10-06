Today is Thursday October 06, 2022
Longview police arrest suspect in 2015 murder case

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2022 at 2:47 pm
Longview police arrest suspect in 2015 murder caseLONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department announced Thursday that they arrested Ceylan Bridges, 25, in the 2015 murder of Devyn Gibson. According to our news partner KETK, police said in September 2015 that Gibson was found dead in the street near Rothrock Dr. and Sibley St. from multiple gunshot wounds. According to the department, this was the eleventh homicide of the year. Authorities say they captued Bridges without incident and booked him into the Gregg County Jail on a warrant for murder.



