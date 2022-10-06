Today is Thursday October 06, 2022
Shreveport man arrested in Mesquite for double killing in East Texas

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2022 at 1:45 pm
Shreveport man arrested in Mesquite for double killing in East TexasRUSK – A Shreveport man was arrested Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris, turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department, according to our news partner KETK. Harris is accused in the murders of Jakari Hogan and Ronnie Pearson on Jan. 30 on Hwy. 79 East at the Cherokee/Rusk County line. The two men were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds after officials received a call about about two injured men found on the side of the highway. A warrant for Harris’s arrest was issued in February, and a multi-agency search for Harris was conducted in both Louisiana and Texas for his arrest, according to officials.



