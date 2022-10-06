Today is Thursday October 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


UT Tyler receives $100,000 to support sociology, psychology majors

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2022 at 12:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


UT Tyler receives 0,000 to support sociology, psychology majorsTYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler has received a $100,000 gift from the estate of Elizabeth “Bitsy” Wright. The gift will establish an endowed scholarship for students in the university’s sociology and psychology programs. “We are grateful for this gift that will continue to benefit students for many years,” said UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun, as quoted in a news release. A UT Tyler alum, Wright died in June. She served as a member of the UT Tyler Alumni Council and the College of Arts and Sciences Development Council. She worked at a Dallas art museum and was a designer for Dallas fashion manufacturers. It was her ambition to combine art with her sociology degree to help uplift children to thrive through difficult situations, according to the release.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC