UT Tyler receives $100,000 to support sociology, psychology majors

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2022 at 12:43 pm

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler has received a $100,000 gift from the estate of Elizabeth “Bitsy” Wright. The gift will establish an endowed scholarship for students in the university’s sociology and psychology programs. “We are grateful for this gift that will continue to benefit students for many years,” said UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun, as quoted in a news release. A UT Tyler alum, Wright died in June. She served as a member of the UT Tyler Alumni Council and the College of Arts and Sciences Development Council. She worked at a Dallas art museum and was a designer for Dallas fashion manufacturers. It was her ambition to combine art with her sociology degree to help uplift children to thrive through difficult situations, according to the release.

Go Back