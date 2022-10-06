Jared Leto to play fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld in biopic

For a guy who knows how to make a splash on the red carpet and onstage, Jared Leto is no stranger to fashion. Now, the Oscar-winning actor and 30 Seconds to Mars frontman will be playing one of fashion's biggest names.

Women's Wear Daily broke the news that Leto will be playing the late Karl Lagerfeld in a biopic the actor is producing in collaboration with the fashion house that still bears Lagerfeld's name.

"I feel like this is a full-circle moment and Karl would be proud of what we are doing," Leto told the trade, adding, "Karl was an artist. Period. He was a fashion designer, he was a photographer, he was an artist. There was no defining him. He was a creative powerhouse."

Lagerfeld died in 2019, but before his death, per WWD, Leto told him he wanted to portray him, and the designer reportedly answered, "Only you, darling, only you."

Leto retweeted the article, noting "Karl has always been an inspiration to me. He was a true polymath, an artist, an innovator, a leader and, most importantly, a kind man." He added, "When we came together with the Karl Lagerfeld team, we immediately shared a creative vision of doing a respectful ode to Karl while pushing the artistic boundaries of what a biopic can be."

According to the Karl Lagerfeld company, the biopic will center on "key relationships in Karl Lagerfeld’s life, told through an unpredictable lens, much like the man himself."