What’s next in Musk’s epic battle with Twitter?

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2022 at 12:35 pm

AUSTIN (AP) – Elon Musk’s months-long tussle with Twitter took another twist this week after the Tesla billionaire seemed to return to where he started in April – offering to buy the company for $44 billion. But it’s not over yet. Twitter says it intends to close the deal at the agreed-upon price, but the two sides are still booked for an Oct. 17 trial in Delaware over Musk’s earlier attempts to terminate the deal. On Wednesday, the judge presiding over the case said she will continue to press on toward the trial because neither side has formally moved to stop it.

