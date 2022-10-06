Uvalde school hires ex-trooper who responded to massacre

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2022 at 12:34 pm

UVALDE (AP) – A former Texas state trooper who was part of the law enforcement response now under investigation for its actions during the deadly school shooting in Uvalde has been hired by the school district as a campus police officer. Families gathered Thursday outside the Uvalde Independent School District’s administrative office to protest the hiring of former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Crimson Elizondo. News of her hiring was first reported Wednesday night by CNN. Elizondo, who resigned from DPS following the May 24 attack at Robb Elementary School, is listed on the district’s website as a campus police officer. The school district did not immediately return a message Thursday seeking comment and Elizondo declined to speak to CNN.

