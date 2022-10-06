In Brief: ‘Frasier’ reboot coming to Paramount+, and more

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2022 at 7:44 am

That long-awaited Frasier revival is officially returning to TV in a reboot for Paramount+, ABC Audio has confirmed. Aside from Kelsey Grammer, who played the titular psychologist and radio show host on the Cheers spin-off NBC sitcom that ran from 1993-2004, no other casting has been announced. Plot details have also yet to be revealed. In the announcement, Grammer noted, "Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world. I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."...

Variety reports horror production company Blumhouse is developing a film adaptation of the popular video game series Five Nights at Freddy's. The game is set in a Chuck E. Cheese-like children’s restaurant called Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, where the animatronic creatures within go on a killing rampage after closing time. The Wind helmer Emma Tammi is set to direct, and Jim Henson's Creature Shop will handle the creation of the scary mascots. Filming is scheduled to begin in February 2023...

Former first lady Michelle Obama on Wednesday announced a star-studded list of guest moderators who will join her on her upcoming book tour in support of The Light we Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. The tour kicks off in Washington, D.C. on November 15-17 with Ellen Degeneres moderating the first two nights. Other moderators include David Letterman and Oprah Winfrey. Guest speakers will include Gayle King, Hoda Kotb, Tyler Perry, Conan O’Brien and Tracee Ellis Ross. Tickets and a full list of tour dates are available at michelleobamabooks.com...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back