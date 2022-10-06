Watch video of Princess Kate meeting babies, mothers at UK maternity ward

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2022 at 6:04 am

Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images

(LONDON) -- Kate, the princess of Wales, met with mothers and babies at a hospital in the U.K. on Wednesday.

Kate, who has three children of her own -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis -- visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital Maternity Unit in Guildford, England, where she cradled a baby in her arms and spoke with several mothers.

"It was lovely to meet some of the new mothers and their babies who are supported by such a brilliant team at the hospital," the princess of Wales shared on the official Kensington Royal Twitter account. "Focusing on maternal mental health and pioneering overnight facilities, Royal Surrey County Hospital helps women feel safe, supported and have the best chance of developing those all-important early attachments, crucial to ensuring their babies thrive."

The visit to the hospital was a meaningful one for Kate, who has made early childhood development a focus of her royal work.

Also on Wednesday, Kate's husband William, the prince of Wales, visited St. George's Park, the English Football Association's national football center in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, to celebrate the venue's 10th anniversary. William and Kate, then the duke and duchess of Cambridge, officially opened the facility in October 2012.

As part of his visit, William met with Gareth Southgate, manager of the England national team, and several young players and athletes.

"Supporting our 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 teams at all levels, being a huge part of history-making moments like the Lionesses and helping inspire the next generation!" he wrote on the official Kensington Royal Twitter account. "Hopefully with much more success to come."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back