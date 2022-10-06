Today is Thursday October 06, 2022
Family of Mexican migrant slain in West Texas seek answers

October 6, 2022
AUSTIN (AP) – A family is demanding answers in the death of a migrant who authorities say was shot to death in rural west Texas by a man who was formerly a warden of a detention facility accused of abuse and his brother. Twenty-two-year-old Jesus Ivan Sepulveda, of Durango, Mexico, was identified by family members as the man killed in the shooting that also left one woman injured. The state Department of Public Safety says the victims were among a group of migrants drinking water near a road when two men pulled over and shot at them. Michael and Mark Sheppard, both 60, were arrested and charged with manslaughter. The Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office says they have been released on $250,000 bail each.



