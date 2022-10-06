Today is Thursday October 06, 2022
Appeals court orders another review of revised ‘DACA’

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2022 at 4:48 am
NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A federal appeals court has ordered a lower court to review an Obama-era program preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. A Texas-based federal judge last year declared that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was illegal. But he left the program temporarily intact for those already benefiting from it, pending the appeal. Wednesday’s appellate ruling in New Orleans upholds the judge’s initial finding. But it sends the case back to him for a look at a new version of the rule issued by the Biden administration in late August.



