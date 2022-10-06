Today is Thursday October 06, 2022
Closing arguments set in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2022 at 4:47 am
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut jury is expected to hear closing arguments Thursday in conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ defamation trial over his calling the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School a hoax. The three men and three women on the jury will then receive instructions from the judge and begin deliberating on how much in damages Jones and his company Free Speech Systems should pay relatives of eight victims of the massacre, as well as an FBI agent who responded to the shooting. Jones was found liable for damages last year. The plaintiffs testified they have been harassed by hoax believers, including receiving death and rape threats. Jones has bashed the trial as a “kangaroo court” and is vowing to appeal.



