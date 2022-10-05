Today is Wednesday October 05, 2022
Repeat felon gets 95 years for assaulting deputy

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2022 at 4:23 pm
Repeat felon gets 95 Years for assaulting deputyTYLER — Officials say an assault on a Smith County sheriff’s deputy has led to a 95-year prison sentence for a 41-year-old repeat felon. According to a news release from the Smith County DA’s Office, on August 24, 2021, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of a man wandering in the middle of State Hwy. 14 near County Road 310 pointing a gun at passing cars. Deputies arrived on scene and detained Christian Dewayne Smith while they investigated. Smith then assaulted one of the deputies by biting him on the wrist. A jury first found Smith guilty of assault on a public servant, then passed sentence after hearing evidence of Smith’s extensive criminal history — which includes 13 prior criminal convictions and multiple prison sentences. Smith was on parole for a 2016 felony drug conviction when he assaulted the deputy.



