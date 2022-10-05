UT Tyler lecturer among system’s outstanding teachers

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2022 at 3:52 pm

AUSTIN – The University of Texas System Board of Regents named 14 educators at UT institutions, including one from UT Tyler, among its 2022 Outstanding Teachers. Ashley Dalby, M.S., a lecturer in health and kinesiology at UT Tyler, is among the honorees. Recipients will each receive a medallion and a check for $25,000 in recognition of their contributions to student success and learning, according to a news release. They will be formally recognized by the Board of Regents at the upcoming board meeting in November.

Go Back