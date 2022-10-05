Today is Wednesday October 05, 2022
Last of migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard to leave shelter

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2022 at 1:51 pm
BOSTON (AP) – The Massachusetts’ governor’s office says the last of dozens of migrants shipped to Martha’s Vineyard last month are set to depart temporary shelter at a military base on Cape Cod for transitional housing by the end of the weekend. The Venezuelan migrants were lured onto Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ flights to Martha’s Vineyard from San Antonio. A lawsuit alleges the migrants were told they were going to Boston or Washington. DeSantis has defended his decision to fly the migrants to the island. Of the 49 migrants provided shelter at the base, 14 have already left and 35 are working on sustainable housing plans.



