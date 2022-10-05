Teen arrested on multiple charges in fatal weekend wreck

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2022 at 1:36 pm

TYLER – DPS reports a 19-year-old Tyler man was arrested Tuesday for intoxicated manslaughter and other charges in connection to a fatal wreck on Highway 110. According to our news partner KETK, a DPS report from the Sunday crash says Nicholas Agustin was driving south when he lost control of his Ford Crown Victoria, entered the northbound lanes, and collided with a Honda Civic. The passenger of the Civic, David Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Agustin, who DPS said was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The driver of the Civic was transported to a separate hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Agustin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, and intoxicated assault with a vehicle. His bond has been set at a combined $1.1 million. DPS said the case is still under investigation.

