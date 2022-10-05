Upshur County DA recuses himself from prosecuting district judge, tags Putman

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2022 at 1:27 pm

GILMER – Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman (pictured) is now in charge of prosecution and charging decisions relating to the case of an East Texas judge. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Judge Dean Fowler, who presides over the 115th District Court in Upshur County, was charged with driving while intoxicated following an arrest in early September. Four days after his arrest, Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd filed a motion asking to be recused from prosecution and charging decisions in the case. Judge Alfonso Charles agreed and assigned Putman the case.

“Judge Fowler and I work closely every day in the 115th District Court. I wanted to ensure our citizens that there was no appearance or actual impropriety and the only way to do that was to remove myself,” Byrd said in a press release. “Our citizens need to know that their business is being handled professionally and that the pursuit of justice is always our goal. Removing any potential conflicts or appearance of impropriety was the only way to proceed forward.”

Go Back