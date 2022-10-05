East Texas State Fair celebrates another big year

October 5, 2022

TYLER – The East Texas State Fair is celebrating another successful year, including some record-breaking activity, after wrapping up Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, fair President John Sykes said despite families being impacted by inflation, the attractions still saw a bigger turnout than ever. “Our entries this year in all of our contests– in some areas, they even quadrupled the number of people participating in our Floral Cup, our horticulture, arts and crafts and even our livestock show,” explained Sykes. The Fair saw more than 250,000 visitors this year, which was about the same as last year.

Sykes said it was an amazing surprise to see after concerns of less space on the fair grounds due to construction of the new W.T. Brokshire Center. “With the construction going on out here, we’ve lost our footprint substantially and to turn it around and have the carnival set an all-time record on attendance and participation is truly phenomenal,” said Sykes.

