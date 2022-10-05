Pine Tree student apprehended for alleged threats

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2022 at 12:29 pm

LONGVIEW — Longview police say a Pine Tree High School student was apprehended Monday for allegedly making threats of violence toward the campus. According to our news partner KETK, a Longview police school resource officer responded to the threat around 1:25 Monday afternoon. Detectives got a “directive to apprehend” signed by a judge on the charge of exhibition, use, or threat of exhibition or use of firearms, regarding the threat towards students on campus, according to police. Officials said the student was apprehended off school grounds and taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center. This is at least the fourth threat of violence reportedly made by a student to a Longview campus since the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

“The Longview Police Department is committed to the safety of all students on school campuses in Longview. The Department will continue to partner with our local ISD partners to investigate any and all threats made by any person against a school or students on any school campus. Appropriate actions will be taken against any person who, after investigation, makes a valid threat against any student or staff,” LPD said in a post.

