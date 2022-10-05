Peacock celebrates ‘Pitch Perfect”s 10th birthday with teaser for spinoff series ‘Bumper In Berlin’

The musical comedy Pitch Perfect turns 10 years old Wednesday, and to celebrate, Peacock released the teaser to its spinoff series, Bumper in Berlin.

Pitch Perfect series star Adam Devine introduces the teaser in character as Bumper Allen and proceeds to cover, a cappella style, the mash-up "Take On Me X 99 Luftballoons," harmonizing with multiple versions of himself.

The streaming service teases the series "brings all the catchy music, laughter and friendship from the franchise and more as we follow Bumper’s quest from a capella amateur into bona fide superstar."

As previously reported, Modern Family vet Sarah Hyland and She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil also star in the series, which sees Bumper re-teaming with Flula Borg's Piëter Krämer when one of Bumper's songs goes big in Germany.

Hyland will play Heidi, their assistant, who "secretly harbors dreams of being a singer-songwriter herself, and moonlights by performing original songs in a Berlin cabaret."

Jamil takes on the role of Gisela, "Piëter's ex-girlfriend and Bumper's main rival," who is "a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star[who] will stop at nothing to beat him to stardom."

Lera Abova will play Anna, Piëter's "cool Berlin DJ sister."

Workaholics vet Devine and Elizabeth Banks, the latter of whom directed Pitch Perfect 3, will executive produce the small-screen bow.

Originally starring Rebel Wilson, Anna Kendrick, Banks and Anna Camp, with Devine and Borg in supporting roles, the three Pitch Perfect movies have made more than $600 million worldwide.

All episodes of Bumper in Berlin premiere on Peacock November 23.

