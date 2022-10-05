Today is Wednesday October 05, 2022
Governor Abbott hosts Tyler roundtable Wednesday

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2022 at 10:13 am
Governor Abbott hosts Tyler roundtable WednesdayTYLER — Governor Abbott will host a roundtable and press conference with local business leaders in Tyler Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, the conference will start at 2:00 and will have a Q&A at the conclusion of the discussion. The gathering will be held at Preferred On-Site Fleet Services of Texas, 9965 State Hwy 31 E, Tyler. Abbott’s challenger, Beto O’ Rourke was at Stephen F. Austin State University Tuesday to speak to students about his future plans if he wins the race. As the election date approaches, many voters say they are worried about record migration on the Texas-Mexico border and are looking for solutions from both candidates. The latest poll shows Gov. Abbott with a seven-point lead over O’Rourke with 53%. O’Rourke currently sits at 46%. Election day is Nov. 8 and the last day to register to vote is Oct. 11.



