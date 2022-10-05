Today is Wednesday October 05, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Mexican man killed in shooting at US Border Patrol station

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2022 at 8:16 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


EL PASO (AP) — Authorities say a Mexican citizen has died at a hospital after he was shot at a U.S. Border Patrol station in Texas. The man was in custody at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station in El Paso on Tuesday when he was shot. The Border Patrol says its agents were involved in the shooting but no details were released about what preceded it. The Mexican Consulate in El Paso says the man who died was a Mexican citizen who was being processed at the station when criminal charges against him were discovered. The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC