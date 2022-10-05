Suspect arrested in connection to East Texas stabbing death

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2022 at 7:52 am

LONGVIEW — Police arrested a suspect Tuesday wanted in connection to a Nacogdoches homicide investigation, according to our news partner KETK. James Edward Harris, 60, was arrested in Longview and will be taken to the Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Center. Officials said the suspect was the victim’s boyfriend. Police were called to a residence on Elizabeth Street Oct. 3 “in reference to callers advising a family member was found deceased in the residence.” Officers said they arrived at the scene to find Rose Catherine Garner, 60, from Nacogdoches, dead from injuries believed to have been caused by a stab wound. The Justice of the Peace ordered an autopsy.

Go Back