Today is Wednesday October 05, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Suspect arrested in connection to East Texas stabbing death

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2022 at 7:52 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Suspect arrested in connection to an East Texas stabbing deathLONGVIEW — Police arrested a suspect Tuesday wanted in connection to a Nacogdoches homicide investigation, according to our news partner KETK. James Edward Harris, 60, was arrested in Longview and will be taken to the Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Center. Officials said the suspect was the victim’s boyfriend. Police were called to a residence on Elizabeth Street Oct. 3 “in reference to callers advising a family member was found deceased in the residence.” Officers said they arrived at the scene to find Rose Catherine Garner, 60, from Nacogdoches, dead from injuries believed to have been caused by a stab wound. The Justice of the Peace ordered an autopsy.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC