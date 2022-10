KTBB 97.5 FM will be off the air intermittently

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2022 at 8:02 am

KTBB 97.5 FM will be off the air intermittently for brief periods on Wednesday, Oct. 5 so that engineering crews can perform maintenance on our transmission tower. We apologize for any inconvenience. For uninterrupted listening, tune to KTBB 600 AM or download the free KTBB Mobile App for iPhone here or for Android here.

Go Back