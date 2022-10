Scoreboard roundup — 10/4/22

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2022 at 5:10 am

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NY Yankees 5, Texas 4

Texas 3, NY Yankees 2

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0

Seattle 7, Detroit 6

Seattle 9, Detroit 6

Chi White Sox 8 Minnesota 3

Oakland 2, LA Angels 1 (10)

Toronto at Baltimore (Postponed)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NY Mets 4, Washington 2

NY Mets 8, Washington 0

Cincinnati 3, Chi Cubs 2

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7

Final Milwaukee 3, Arizona 0

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

Colorado 5, LA Dodgers 2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

New York 117, Detroit 96

Minnesota 121, Miami 111

New Orleans 129, Chi 125

Utah 118, Portland 101

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON

San Jose 3, Eisbaren Berlin 1

Buffalo 4, Carolina 2

Ottawa 5, Montreal 4

NY Islanders 4 Philadelphia 3 (OT)

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2

Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 4

Vegas 4, Arizona 3

