Texas inmate who fought prayer, touch rules to be executed

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2022 at 4:32 am

HOUSTON (AP) – A Texas death row inmate whose case clarified the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide faces execution, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez was sentenced to death for killing 46-year-old convenience store clerk Pablo Castro in Corpus Christi in 2004. Ramirez is set for execution Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. His execution was previously delayed after he challenged state prison rules that prevented his faith leader from touching him and praying aloud in the death chamber. The U.S. Supreme Court in March sided with Ramirez, saying states must accommodate the wishes of inmates who want spiritual advisors praying and touching them during their executions.

