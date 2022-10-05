Today is Wednesday October 05, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas inmate who fought prayer, touch rules to be executed

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2022 at 4:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) – A Texas death row inmate whose case clarified the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide faces execution, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez was sentenced to death for killing 46-year-old convenience store clerk Pablo Castro in Corpus Christi in 2004. Ramirez is set for execution Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. His execution was previously delayed after he challenged state prison rules that prevented his faith leader from touching him and praying aloud in the death chamber. The U.S. Supreme Court in March sided with Ramirez, saying states must accommodate the wishes of inmates who want spiritual advisors praying and touching them during their executions.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC