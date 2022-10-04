Police seek missing man

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2022 at 5:31 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department is asking the public to help them find a 65-year-old missing man. According to our news partner KETK, Donald Wayne Bandy was seen for the last time on Monday around 6:19 p.m. near North Eastman Road and George Richey in a black Cadillac SUV. Bandy is a white man and is 5’8” and weighs about 145 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a cowboy hat, red shirt, and blue jeans. Longview police are asking anyone with information on Bandy’s whereabouts to contact them at 903-237-1199.

