Today is Tuesday October 04, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Police seek missing man

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2022 at 5:31 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Police seek missing manLONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department is asking the public to help them find a 65-year-old missing man. According to our news partner KETK, Donald Wayne Bandy was seen for the last time on Monday around 6:19 p.m. near North Eastman Road and George Richey in a black Cadillac SUV. Bandy is a white man and is 5’8” and weighs about 145 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a cowboy hat, red shirt, and blue jeans. Longview police are asking anyone with information on Bandy’s whereabouts to contact them at 903-237-1199.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC