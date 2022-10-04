Today is Tuesday October 04, 2022
Season 5 trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ shatters streaming records

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2022 at 5:12 pm
Paramount+

Yellowstone fans apparently couldn't wait to see what's going to happen in the fifth season of the smash Paramount+ series: its new trailer was watched 14.4 million times in the 24 hours after it was released September 29. 

The coming attraction was watched four times more than the trailer to season 4, according to the streaming service.

What's more, the trailer sparked loads of conversations online: The new snippet -- which showed Kevin Costner's John Dutton being sworn in as the governor of Montana, caused 1.7 million engagements on social media on the day it debuted. 

Yellowstone's highly anticipated season 5 kicks off on Sunday, November 13, with two new episodes.

(Video contains uncensored profanity)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



