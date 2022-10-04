Today is Tuesday October 04, 2022
Former Northeastern employee charged in campus bomb hoax

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2022 at 4:37 pm
BOSTON (AP/Staff) – A former Northeastern University employee who said he was injured when a package he was opening on the Boston campus exploded last month has been charged with fabricating the incident. Federal investigators said Tuesday that Jason Duhaime of San Antonio was charged with conveying false and misleading information related to an explosive device, and then lying to federal investigators. Duhaime was the new technology manager and director of the university’s Immersive Media Lab. The Sept. 13 incident resulted in a massive law enforcement response to campus and the evacuation of several buildings. An attorney for Duhaime did not immediately respond to a telephone message and an email seeking comment. Duhaime has previously denied staging the incident.



