After storms, NYC moving location of planned migrant shelter

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2022 at 4:36 pm

NEW YORK (AP) – New York has a new plan for temporarily housing the migrants being sent to the city from Texas and Arizona. The city installed giant tents in a remote corner of the Bronx with limited access to public transportation. Now those tents are being moved to Randall’s Island, which sits in the East River between Manhattan, the Bronx and Queens. The island is connected by five bridges to the three boroughs, and people can take buses or walk several blocks to reach the city’s subway system. Advocates for the homeless say the city should look to other solutions than tent cities.

Go Back