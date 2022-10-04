Today is Tuesday October 04, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


After storms, NYC moving location of planned migrant shelter

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2022 at 4:36 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NEW YORK (AP) – New York has a new plan for temporarily housing the migrants being sent to the city from Texas and Arizona. The city installed giant tents in a remote corner of the Bronx with limited access to public transportation. Now those tents are being moved to Randall’s Island, which sits in the East River between Manhattan, the Bronx and Queens. The island is connected by five bridges to the three boroughs, and people can take buses or walk several blocks to reach the city’s subway system. Advocates for the homeless say the city should look to other solutions than tent cities.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC