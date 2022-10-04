Today is Tuesday October 04, 2022
Posted/updated on: October 4, 2022 at 3:34 pm
Breaking News: Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks rose sharply again on Wall Street Tuesday and clawed back more of the ground they lost in a miserable several weeks. The S&P 500 rose 3.1% Tuesday. The benchmark index has been rallying since hitting its lowest point of the year on Friday to close out a September slump. Other major U.S. indexes also closed higher.

Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. European markets also posted strong gains. Australia’s market jumped 3.8% overnight after that country’s central bank made an interest rate increase that was smaller than previous ones.



