Today is Tuesday October 04, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officers, firefighters while on drugs

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2022 at 1:47 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officers, firefighters while on drugsGUN BARREL CITY – A man was arrested in Gun Barrel City Saturday afternoon and is accused of assaulting two police officers and two fire fighters causing moderate injury. According to our news partner KETK, Gun Barrel City police said they responded to America’s Best Inn and Suites after reports of a man trying to break into hotel rooms. Officers made contact with a man identified as Jacob Williams, 37, who officials said failed to follow command and assaulted the officers. “Williams was under the influence of multiple drugs,” Chief of Police Andy Williams said. Members of the Seven Points Police Department also responded and assisted in the arrest, according to officials. The injured first responders were treated at a hospital and released.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC