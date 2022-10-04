Award winners named at Tyler Area Chamber’s Annual Meeting

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2022 at 1:00 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce names its yearly award winners at its annual meeting. The winner of the T.B. Butler Award for Tyler’s outstanding citizen is John Soules Sr., founder and owner of John Soules Foods. Chamber members cited his “strong innovative instincts and a special focus on evolving needs of consumers.” They also term Soules “an avid supporter of the community, giving generously of his time and resources to many organizations.” Kaitlyn Shultz captures the W.C. Windsor Award for top citizen aged 21-40. According to materials submitted to the Chamber, Shultz “has been a very active professional in the Tyler community” who “has served on multiple boards to support community and civic efforts.” She currently works as director of marketing and development at Habitat for Humanity of Smith County.

Other winners include the Northeast Texas Public Health District, which was named Large Business of the Year, and Fitzpatrick Architects, which took honors as Small Business of the Year. The annual meeting was held Tuesday at the Crosswalk at Green Acres Baptist Church.

