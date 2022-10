Police: person in wheelchair killed in crash

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2022 at 11:28 am

LONGVIEW – Longview police report a person in a motorized wheelchair has died following a crash early Tuesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, officials said they responded to the scene on E. Cotton Street around 4:45 a.m. where the victim was struck by a passenger car. Police said the crash is still under investigation.

Go Back