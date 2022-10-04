Today is Tuesday October 04, 2022
Former Texas standout and WNBA player Jackson dies at 37

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2022 at 9:45 am
AUSTIN (AP) — Former University of Texas standout Tiffany Jackson, who was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2007 WNBA draft, has died of cancer at age 37. A three-time All-Big 12 selection, Jackson was drafted by the New York Liberty in 2007 and played nine seasons in the WNBA. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and managed to return to the court for a final season with Los Angeles before retiring in 2018. She was hired as head coach at Wiley College in April. Jackson still ranks in the top five in career points, rebounds and steals at Texas.



