Breaking News: Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2022 at 9:42 am

Breaking News: Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies – Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Lynn’s family said she died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Go Back