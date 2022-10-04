Today is Tuesday October 04, 2022
Breaking News: Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies – Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Lynn’s family said she died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.



