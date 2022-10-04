Pete Davidson appears in Taco Bell’s breakfast “apology video”

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2022 at 9:18 am

ABC/Michael Le Brecht II

"Sometimes, we go too far. I have," Pete Davidson admits in a brand-new commercial that begins with him dozily strolling into a Taco Bell.

"And that's why Taco Bell has hired me to make an apology video."

He then turns the camera to a cashier. "Say you're sorry," he tells her, to her apparent confusion.

In the new spot, the former SNL cast member issues a mea culpa on behalf of the fast food chain, admitting, "Taco Bell went a bit crazy with the breakfast." Its former morning menu included a "taco" that used an egg for a shell, and another that used a waffle.

"It was too much," Pete says. "...all you need in the morning is fluffy eggs, melted cheese, sausage, hash brown, always wrapped in a warm tortilla."

The cashier protests, "That's a Breakfast Crunchwrap."

"Well, they should open a restaurant where all they sell is those breakfast crunch things," Pete says, after parking his butt on the counter.

"Are you riffing, or is this part of the commercial?" the employee asks.

"I dunno, I didn't read the script," Davidson admits.

The spot is just the latest for the comic and Meet Cute star, who has traded on his reputation for "going too far" into ads for companies including Smartwater and the men's grooming tool company Manscaped.

