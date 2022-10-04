Today is Tuesday October 04, 2022
East Texas couple arrested after child allegedly tests positive for drugs

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2022 at 9:24 am
East Texas couple arrested after child allegedly tests positive for drugsSMITH COUNTY — Two East Texans were arrested in connection to a child abuse case, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. According to our news partner KETK, Brandy Jaco, 31, and Gary Phillips, 30, were taken into custody on Sept. 27 and charged with endangering a child. The child also tested positive for amphetamine and marijuana, said the sheriff’s office. Jaco’s bond was set at $200,000 and Phillips was set at $300,000. Officials also said they are still actively investigating the case. The arrest warrants were obtained through Smith County Judge Reeve Jackson.



